AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,700.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,453.82.

AZO opened at $1,527.58 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,049.25 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,459.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,258.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

