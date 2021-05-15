Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $281.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

Shares of ESS opened at $288.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

