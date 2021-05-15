Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $630.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Mark Stevens bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.