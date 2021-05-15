The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $51,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 85.8% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,411 shares of company stock valued at $28,358,009 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

