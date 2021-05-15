Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,250 shares of company stock worth $9,104,150. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.