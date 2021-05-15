Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 786 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 158,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $143.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.47 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

