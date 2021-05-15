Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average is $129.02.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

