Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 23,109 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Ballard Power Systems worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of BLDP opened at $14.64 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.