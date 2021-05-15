Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,061 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of National Instruments worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

