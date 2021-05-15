Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Increased to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

Shares of CLR opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $5,705,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

