Craig Hallum Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $68.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $78.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51.
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
