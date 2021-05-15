Craig Hallum Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $68.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $78.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

