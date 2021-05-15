NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Price Target Raised to $2.25

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGL. UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

NYSE NGL opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 395,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

