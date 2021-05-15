Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Haywood Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.50. The company traded as high as C$7.27 and last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 2017007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$839.64 million and a P/E ratio of -44.79.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

