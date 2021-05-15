Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $239.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.14. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

