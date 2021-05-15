Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CKSNF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vesuvius from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

CKSNF stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

