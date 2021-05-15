Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital boosted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

GFTU opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.50. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 599.25 ($7.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,109.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 955.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50.

In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). Also, insider David Arnold acquired 100 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £1,032 ($1,348.31). Insiders have sold 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $249,040,764 in the last ninety days.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

