Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,056 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.