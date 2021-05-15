UBS Group Upgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Neutral

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.