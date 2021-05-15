Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £131 ($171.15) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £157.71 ($206.04).

Shares of FLTR opened at £126.95 ($165.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £22.24 billion and a PE ratio of 445.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,792 ($127.93) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

