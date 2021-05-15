BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.87% from the company’s previous close.

BTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87. BTRS has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

