Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $16.26 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

