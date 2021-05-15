Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.