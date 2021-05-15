CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 186,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKT opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -414.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

