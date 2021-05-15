IFP Advisors Inc Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

