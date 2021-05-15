Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 424,510 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 424,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $109,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $80,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.94.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

