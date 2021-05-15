Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Sells $247,390.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,139.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $247.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNTY. TheStreet raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

