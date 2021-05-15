Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

LNTH stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

