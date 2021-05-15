Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Sells $220,912.24 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $388,664.18.

STTK stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

STTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.