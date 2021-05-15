Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $119,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

LMT stock opened at $390.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

