Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.