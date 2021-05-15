Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Sells $261,265.20 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

