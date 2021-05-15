Morgan Stanley Cuts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $23.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.88.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,487 shares of company stock worth $4,898,635.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $40,578,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 685,493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $12,845,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 422,105 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.