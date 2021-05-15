Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $31.50

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $31.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.62.

DVN stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $744,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

