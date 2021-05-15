Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIFI. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $624.72 million, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

