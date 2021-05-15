Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 378.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Zovio has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Zovio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zovio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zovio by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Zovio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

