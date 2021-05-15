Sandy Spring Bank Invests $49,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $32.79 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73.

