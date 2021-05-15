TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.82. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

