Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,947,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $164.40 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.