State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

NYSE GL opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,150 shares of company stock worth $21,204,809. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

