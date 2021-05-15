State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total transaction of $674,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at $72,099,084.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $257.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.64. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

