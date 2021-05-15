Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,581,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,139,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $65.62 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

