Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $213,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

