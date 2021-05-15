Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,144 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after buying an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,191,000 after buying an additional 1,085,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

