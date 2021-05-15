Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 10,447 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.60 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

