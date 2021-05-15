Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

