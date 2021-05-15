Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

