Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 142.57 ($1.86).

LON:SPI opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £772.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.03. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

