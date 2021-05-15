THG (LON:THG) Price Target Raised to GBX 890

THG (LON:THG) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
THG stock opened at GBX 618.50 ($8.08) on Wednesday. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 641.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 677.83.
About THG
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
