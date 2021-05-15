THG (LON:THG) Price Target Raised to GBX 890

THG (LON:THG) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

THG stock opened at GBX 618.50 ($8.08) on Wednesday. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 641.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 677.83.

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total value of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

