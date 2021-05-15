Uniphar’s (UPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uniphar (LON:UPR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Uniphar stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Wednesday. Uniphar has a 52-week low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. The company has a market capitalization of £734.41 million and a P/E ratio of 29.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

