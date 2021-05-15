Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADMS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $101,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

